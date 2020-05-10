The flood-hit West Yorkshire village given coronavirus sucker punch

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

The Yorkshire village of Mytholmroyd was just getting back to normal after suffering flooding when coronavirus struck. The River Calder has returned to be a gentle stream but the streets are once again emptied of people leaving businesses and residents to struggle once more.

Shops in Mytholmroyd remain closed due to the coronavirus. Credit: ITV News

One of the struggling businesses is the Blue Teapot Cafe, which Lisa Thwaites put her life savings into. There were only a matter of days between reopening after clearing the mess left by the flood and shutting due to the pandemic. "We did 15-hour days, seven days a week for five weeks to be able to get back up and running and open on the 16th of March - that was our deadline, we hit it," Lisa told ITV News. "The we had a week of trading - really good trading - and then we were put into lockdown."

Lisa Thwaites was only able to reopen her cafe for two weeks before she had to close it due to coronavirus. Credit: ITV News