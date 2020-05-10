- ITV Report
The flood-hit West Yorkshire village given coronavirus sucker punch
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green
The Yorkshire village of Mytholmroyd was just getting back to normal after suffering flooding when coronavirus struck.
The River Calder has returned to be a gentle stream but the streets are once again emptied of people leaving businesses and residents to struggle once more.
One of the struggling businesses is the Blue Teapot Cafe, which Lisa Thwaites put her life savings into.
There were only a matter of days between reopening after clearing the mess left by the flood and shutting due to the pandemic.
"We did 15-hour days, seven days a week for five weeks to be able to get back up and running and open on the 16th of March - that was our deadline, we hit it," Lisa told ITV News.
"The we had a week of trading - really good trading - and then we were put into lockdown."
Lisa has reopened as she aims to keep her business going but others will not be so lucky and their doors will remain closed permanently.
Many houses suffered flood damage and are yet to be fixed, leaving residents frustrated.
As workers can't enter homes, people are still waiting to have their homes fully repaired.
Residents are resilient in Mytholmroyd and they will once again draw on their determination to get back to normal life once more when lockdown ends.