Third Brighton player tests positive for coronavirus

A third Brighton player has tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The unnamed player will go into 14-day isolation while he recovers from the virus.

The rest of the squad will continue to train as they have been doing during the lockdown, both at home and in solo sessions at the club's training ground.

Two other players, whose names have also not been revealed by the club, contracted the virus earlier in the pandemic. They are understood to have since recovered but it is not clear whether or not they have returned to training yet.

The news comes as Seagulls technical director Dan Ashworth has called for players' safety to be on top of the agenda at Monday's Premier League meeting.

Clubs will meet for a crunch vote on Project Restart's plans to complete the Premier League season at neutral venues - something Brighton have been vocally critical of.