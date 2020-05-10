UK weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain

Sunday: Early cloud and outbreaks of rain over southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will gradually sink southwards throughout the day, sunshine and a few showers will then follow from the north.

Southern UK, meanwhile, will see some bright spells but also isolated showers, it will turn cloudier here later in the day.

It will be rather windy and noticeably colder than of late for most.

There will be a top temperature of 21C (68F).