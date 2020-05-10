UK Weather Forecast: Frosty nights and chilly winds

Tonight: Cloud and patchy rain over southern and central UK clearing leaving clear periods. Elsewhere, clear spells but also a few wintry showers over northern Scotland and eastern England. Windy.

Monday: Windy with sunny spells. Many areas dry, but expect a few showers over northern Scotland and the eastern side of England. Feeling chilly in the wind.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: Remaining dry for many although a few showers will continue to affect parts of northern Scotland. Temperatures should recover closer to normal, although some night frost is still possible.