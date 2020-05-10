UK Weather Forecast: Windy and turning colder from the north.

Today: Early cloud and outbreaks of rain over southern Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England sinking southwards, sunshine and a few showers following. Southern UK, meanwhile, sees some bright spells but also isolated showers. Windy and colder than of late.

Tonight: Cloud and patchy rain over southern and central UK clearing leaving clear periods. Elsewhere, clear spells but also a few wintry showers over northern Scotland and eastern England. Windy.

Monday: Windy with sunny spells. Many areas dry, but expect a few showers over northern Scotland and the eastern side of England. Feeling chilly in the wind.