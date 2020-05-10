Why devolution means Boris Johnson's national address is no longer national

It is extraordinary that, in a time of crisis, a UK Prime Minister’s ‘national address’ is no longer a national address.

No sooner had Boris Johnson finished his speech than the First Ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland were instructing their nations to mostly ignore it.

In Scotland, regardless of what the UK PM says, people are not to travel in the car for exercise or have picnics in the park (sunbathing doesn’t exist in Scotland anyway, so no change there).

Nicola Sturgeon is clear: the message is not “stay at home if you can,” in Scotland it is still, “stay at home” - full stop.

This is where there is some conflict: people in England are being told they can travel by car again; people in Scotland still cannot.

Therefore, people in England need to be aware they are not yet allowed to travel to Scotland - such a journey could see them in trouble with Police Scotland for breaking Scotland’s rules.

North of the border, people will not return to work this week - construction companies are not starting up again here even if they are in England.