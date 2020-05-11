- ITV Report
-
100-year-old raises thousands for charity by walking laps of his garden (no not that one)
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Martha Fairlie
Captain Tom Moore has inspired a nation, including his own generation.
Dobirul Chowdhray began walking laps of his garden for Ramadan after seeing his fellow centenarian raise more than £32 million for NHS charities by walking up and down his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in April.
Initially Mr Chowdhray aimed to raise £1,000 for charity, but now he cannot stop walking - and the donations cannot stop flooding in.
He has now raised over £130,000 for coronavirus victims.
"I proposed to my son.....he said: 'Can you walk 50?'
"I said 500 I can walk!" Mr Chowdhray told ITV News
And even though he's fasting for Islam's holy month, Mr Chowdhray still finds the energy to clock up more laps; he is currently aiming for anywhere between 20 and 50 a day depending on how he is feeling.
With some fancy moves to boot, he's following in Captain Tom's footsteps, still walking, while the public keep giving.