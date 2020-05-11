100-year-old raises thousands for charity by walking laps of his garden (no not that one)

Captain Tom Moore has inspired a nation, including his own generation.

Dobirul Chowdhray began walking laps of his garden for Ramadan after seeing his fellow centenarian raise more than £32 million for NHS charities by walking up and down his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday in April.

Initially Mr Chowdhray aimed to raise £1,000 for charity, but now he cannot stop walking - and the donations cannot stop flooding in.

He has now raised over £130,000 for coronavirus victims.