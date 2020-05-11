Boris Johnson hosts coronavirus briefing after clarifying England lockdown changes

Boris Johnson is hosting Monday's daily coronavirus briefing on the day more details the route out of England's lockdown were revealed.

The Government have released their Covid-19 recovery strategy, explaining how the country will gradually "rebuild our economy and open our society".

The prime minister's appearance comes a day after his address to the nation where he gave a first indication of plans.

It was confirmed that members of the public should wear face coverings in shops and on public transport, while people who cannot work from home can return to work on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Johnson told MPs: "If we stay on the downward slope and the R [rate of infection] remains below one, then and only then, would it become safe to go further and move to the second step."