- ITV Report
-
Boris Johnson hosts coronavirus briefing after clarifying England lockdown changes
Boris Johnson is hosting Monday's daily coronavirus briefing on the day more details the route out of England's lockdown were revealed.
The Government have released their Covid-19 recovery strategy, explaining how the country will gradually "rebuild our economy and open our society".
The prime minister's appearance comes a day after his address to the nation where he gave a first indication of plans.
It was confirmed that members of the public should wear face coverings in shops and on public transport, while people who cannot work from home can return to work on Wednesday.
Speaking in the Commons, Mr Johnson told MPs: "If we stay on the downward slope and the R [rate of infection] remains below one, then and only then, would it become safe to go further and move to the second step."
There was some good news for Mr Johnson after the target of 100,000 daily tests was achieved for the first time in eight days.
In the 24 hour period up to 9am on Monday, 100,490 tests were dispatched or carried out.
The current capacity for testing stands at 108,356 daily.
Ministers plan to increase capacity to 200,000 by the end of the month.
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know:
- Check the number of cases in your area with our interactive map
- Listen and subscribe to our podcast
- All the coronavirus information you need in one place - from health and work to what you can do to stop the spread of the virus