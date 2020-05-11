Boris Johnson's lockdown adjustments clarified: What you can and cannot do in England

Following Boris Johnson's address to the nation on Sunday evening - in which he outlined how lockdown would be adjusted - the government has published a 50-page document seeking to answer many of the questions raised in the speech. With matters of health devolved, Mr Johnson does not speak for Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland. Here's what's changed in England:

Friends and family in public spaces:

People can go outside for a long as they want now, rather than just for one hour. Credit: PA

The government has updated its advice on outdoor activity, after evidence showed the "risk of infection outside is significantly lower than inside". From Wednesday people may go outdoors"as many times each day as they wish," the document says, as opposed to just for one hour, as was previously the rule. For example, this includes angling, tennis, picnics and even sunbathing. People can only meet with up to one person from outside their household – this means people should not play team sports, except with members of your own household. Anyone meeting with someone outside their household should stay two metres away from them. People are still not able to use areas like playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues, where there is a higher risk of close contact and touching surfaces. People may also "drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of distance", so long as they respect social distancing guidance while they are there. When travelling to outdoor spaces, it is important that people respect the rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and "do not travel to different parts of the UK".

The workplace:

Manufacturing and construction industries are being encouraged to return to work. Credit: PA

In his address, the prime minister said people should be "actively encouraged" to return to work from Wednesday, if they are unable to work from home. However, he said people should only return to work where social distancing can be observed and at firms which are "Covid-secure". But there was confusion over exactly who should return to work. The document published this morning offers a little more detail. The document says: "For the foreseeable future, workers should continue to work from home rather than their normal physical workplace, wherever possible." The government says this is to protect those who must physically attend work, by "minimising the risk of overcrowding on transport and in public places". The document says sectors of the economy that are allowed to be open, "should be open". Sectors encouraged to reopen include: Food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories. Sectors that must remain closed: Hospitality and non-essential retail. Nannies and childminders can also return to work, if safe to do so (see section on schools), to allow more parents to return to work. Anyone with symptoms should not return to work, and should instead self-isolate, as should members of their household.

Step two for workplaces:

From June 1 the government hopes non-essential retail shops will be able to in reopen in "phases". Firms will only be allowed to reopen if they comply with new "COVID-19 Secure" guidelines, which will be released shortly. Businesses will be told at which phase they are allowed to reopen. All other sectors that are currently closed, including the hospitality and personal care industries, are not able to re-open at this point because the risk of transmission in these environments is higher. The opening of such sectors is likely to take place in phases during step three, which the government believes will be no earlier than July 4. At this point, if safe to do so, businesses such as hairdressers, beauty salons, food service providers, pubs and accommodation, will be allowed to reopen in phases. Public places, such as places of worship and leisure facilities like cinemas may also be allowed to open at this point. Venues which are crowded and where it may prove difficult to obey distancing may still not be able to re-open safely at this point.

Schools/education:

Vulnerable children will be encouraged to go to school from Wednesday. Credit: PA

When imposing the lockdown, the prime minister ordered the closure of all schools except for the children of key workers, who should be allowed to attend lessons. The government says that resulted in just 2% of children attending lessons in person. "But there is a large social benefit" for vulnerable children in attending school, the government document said. As such, from Wednesday the government wants schools to "urge more children who would benefit from attending in person, to do so". Paid childcare is allowed to resume, including nannies and childminders, as long as it's safe to do so. The government says this should help working parents return to work.

Step two for schools

Step two for schools will begin with a "phased return for early years" the government has said. It has advised schools to prepare for a reopening as soon as June 1, with the expectation that primary children will be able to return from this date. There is an "ambition" to have all primary children back at school a month before the summer, if feasible, though this will be kept under review. Secondary schools and colleges should also prepare for face-to-face contact with some of their pupils, namely those in the later years who have key exams next year. This is to allow teachers to support children's continued remote, home learning ahead of their exams.

Travel:

The government still wants people to avoid public transport. Credit: PA

When travelling, the government says "everybody (including critical workers) should continue to avoid public transport wherever possible". It is encouraging people to only travel by foot, bicycle, or by car, however it acknowledges public transport is essential for some people in getting to work. With more people returning to work, demand for public transport will increase. The government is "working with public transport providers" to bring services back as "quickly as possible" to pre-coronavirus levels, so people are able to keep a safe distance from others. To promote cycling, the government says it will "increase funding" and provide new guidance to encourage local authorities to widen pavements, create pop-up cycle lanes, and close some roads in cities to traffic (apart from buses).

Face coverings:

Face coverings can slow the spread of transmission, evidence has shown. Credit: PA

As people return to work, the government wants people to "wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible". It says while on public transport or in supermarkets, face coverings "can help reduce the risk of transmission". Face-coverings are not intended to help the wearer, but to protect against transmission of the disease to others. The government says people should not wear clinical face masks, which are intended for health care professionals, but "homemade" face coverings, which are also beneficial.