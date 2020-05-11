- ITV Report
Coronavirus: Public will be 'encouraged' to wear face coverings from Wednesday
The government will encourage the use of face coverings from Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has confirmed.
Speaking to ITV News, Mr Raab said those who may be in closed spaces with people from other households will be encouraged to wear a covering on their face.
He said: “There’s a difference between masks which are used in a clinical setting for doctors, nurses, care home workers and face coverings - the kind of DIY cloth mask that someone might put together at home.
“In relation to face coverings, they don’t really have much of an impact in terms of protecting the person wearing it but they can provide an incremental mitigation of the risk of transmission to other people.
“So we will say from Wednesday, in areas where you worry that you may be enclosed spaces with other people or with other people not from your own home, that we will encourage people in those particular circumstances to wear a face covering.”
Earlier on Monday, Mr Raab said that, under the new lockdown rules, people can meet different family members separately on the same day while maintaining social distancing.
He told BBC Breakfast: “If you’re out in the park and you’re two metres apart, we’re saying now, and use some common sense and you socially distance, you can meet up with other people.
“The key thing is people want to get outdoors, particularly with this weather, particularly I think for mental health and, frankly, the frustration people feel if they’re cooped up for too long for protracted periods.
“We want to make sure that that people can enjoy the outdoors more … but people must stay alert, because the more we do some of the things that we want to do, the more we need to just be careful about this social distancing.”
Asked if someone could meet their mother in the morning and their father in the afternoon, he said: “Outside in the outdoors, staying two metres apart, yes.”