Coronavirus: Public will be 'encouraged' to wear face coverings from Wednesday

The government will encourage the use of face coverings from Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has confirmed.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Raab said those who may be in closed spaces with people from other households will be encouraged to wear a covering on their face.

He said: “There’s a difference between masks which are used in a clinical setting for doctors, nurses, care home workers and face coverings - the kind of DIY cloth mask that someone might put together at home.

“In relation to face coverings, they don’t really have much of an impact in terms of protecting the person wearing it but they can provide an incremental mitigation of the risk of transmission to other people.

“So we will say from Wednesday, in areas where you worry that you may be enclosed spaces with other people or with other people not from your own home, that we will encourage people in those particular circumstances to wear a face covering.”