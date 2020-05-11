Dorset Pc Timothy Brehmer charged with murder after woman found injured in car park in West Parley

A police constable has been charged with murder after a woman was found injured in a car park and later died of her injuries.

Dorset Police named the woman as Claire Parry, 41, from Bournemouth, and said Timothy Brehmer was not on duty at the time of the incident in West Parley on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the car park of the Horns Inn, in Christchurch Road, following a report from the ambulance service of two people requiring medical assistance.

Ms Parry was taken to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital but died in hospital on Sunday morning.

“A post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was a brain injury caused by compression of the neck,” a statement from the force said.

Brehmer, 41 was arrested at the scene and taken to Poole Hospital for treatment to injuries to his arms.

He was subsequently released from hospital and following the death of Ms Parry, he was further arrested on suspicion of murder.

In a statement, Dorset Police said: “Today, Monday, May 11, 2020, Brehmer – a police constable with Dorset Police who is currently seconded to the National Police Air Service (NPAS) – has been charged with murder.

“He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court via remote link on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

“Brehmer was not on duty at the time of the incident.

"However, due to his occupation and the seriousness of the charge, a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“The pair were known to each other.”