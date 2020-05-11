Harry Dunn suspect Anne Sacoolas ‘wanted internationally’ after Interpol Red Notice issued

Harry Dunn was killed in 2019 near the American military base in Northampshire. Credit: PA

The family of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn said they are "in pieces" after his alleged killer was issued with an Interpol Red Notice for her arrest. The 19-year-old died when his motorbike crashed with a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August last year. Anne Sacoolas, the alleged driver of the car and the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy. Sacoolas, 42, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US secretary of state Mike Pompeo in January. His family have fought a hard battle for justice and on Monday welcomed to the news that Sacoolas was now a "fugitive on the run”.

Harry's parents, including mum Charlotte, have fought a hard battle for justice for Harry.

Harry's mother Charlotte Charles said: "It’s been a terrible time for us. We are utterly bereft and heartbroken and miss our Harry every minute of every single day. "This is important news that Radd has just passed on to us and we are in pieces. I just want to urge Mrs Sacoolas to come back to the UK and do the right thing. Face justice and maybe then our two families can come together after the tragedy and build a bridge."

The family's spokesperson, Radd Seiger said in a statement: "Northants Police have confirmed to me that an Interpol red notice has now been circulated worldwide in respect of Anne Sacoolas. "It renders her a fugitive on the run and it means that she would be arrested and returned to the UK the minute she attempts to set foot out of the USA. "More importantly, it means that the British authorities have concluded that she did not have diplomatic immunity at the time of Harry’s death," he said. He added: "I am sure that both families have suffered for far too long and it is time for her to do the right thing and come back."

ITV News has previously asked Ms Sacoolas if she would return to the UK. Credit: ITV News

In an email to Mr Dunn's parents from Northamptonshire Police, the force said “the wanted circulations should be enacted” should Sacoolas leave the US. On April 30, a spokesperson for the US State Department reiterated its position that at the time of the accident, and for the duration of her time in the UK, the driver had immunity from criminal jurisdiction. Last month, ITV News learned the Foreign Office Dominic Raab had failed to tell police Ms Sacoolas was leaving UK. A Foreign Office official said there was "not much mileage" in keeping Harry's alleged killer and her family in the UK just three weeks after his death

Harry Dunn with his mother Charlotte Charles and twin brother Niall Dunn. Credit: PA