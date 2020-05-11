Harry’s tribute to war veterans who acted as plastic surgery guinea pigs

The Duke of Sussex has appeared on the BBC’s The One Show to pay tribute to an inspirational band of badly burned Second World War airmen and their modern day counterparts. Harry took part in a Zoom call as part of a special film to highlight the “incredibly uplifting” tale of The Guinea Pig Club and how it inspired the Casevac Club for seriously injured Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. The Guinea Pig Club was established in 1941 to support young airmen with devastating injuries and took its name from the experimental treatment they received.

The men contributed to the development of plastic surgery after going under the knife in the early days of the pioneering procedures, and they also challenged the existing perception that disabilities were life-limiting and went on to mentor new generations of burns victims. Harry chatted to Maggie Wilson, widow of former Guinea Pig Second Lieutenant Sandy Saunders, and Andy Perry, whose late father Jack Perry was also part of the Club, as well as David Wiseman and Dave Henson, who founded the Casevac Club. The duke, who is now based in LA, said: “Those individuals that signed up, chose to serve, then had life changing injuries, they didn’t stop there, that’s why its incredibly impressive, but yet at the same time it’s so incredibly uplifting.” He chose to highlight both clubs when asked to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day by The One Show.

The Duke of Sussex on The One Show Credit: Screengrab/PA