'We can't return to old ways': Starmer calls for 'better' society after Covid-19 and 'clear directions' to ease lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded the prime minister outlines "clear directions" on how the government will ease lockdown conditions, criticising Boris Johnson's new messaging as unclear.

In a direct response to the PM's Sunday evening national address, the Labour leader recorded his own speech, in which he attacked the government's coronavirus response.

Mr Johnson's prerecorded address - which set out how lockdown would be eased in England to increase outdoor activity and promote a return to work - was criticised by the Labour leader as lacking clarity.

"What we needed from the prime minister last night was clarity and reassurance," Sir Keir said.

"We needed to hear that nobody would be asked to go to work or send their children to school, without it being safe to do so.

"We needed to know that the huge problems we’ve seen with protective equipment are over, that the crisis in our care homes has finally been gripped.

"That everybody who needs a test can get one."

The Labour leader said "above all", he and many members of the public had wanted to know "when we can see our loved ones again."