Key points in the Government’s ‘Covid-19 secure’ workplace guidance

Measures for making workplaces including offices, construction sites and factories “Covid-19 secure” have been outlined by the Government. The detailed guidance covers eight different settings and is broken down into practical steps the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said should be put in place “as soon as is practical”. Guidelines are issued for workplaces that fall under construction and other outdoor work, factories, plants and warehouses, homes, labs and research facilities, offices and contact centres, restaurants, shops and vehicles. The guidelines apply to businesses that are allowed to open under current lockdown rules and shops that could begin a “phased reopening” from June 1 if transmission of the virus decreases.

Here are the key points BEIS said these steps should be based on: – Those who can should work from home Employers should take “all reasonable steps” to allow staff to work from home. Where that is not possible and workplaces have not been told to close, the Government said people should go to work. – Assess risks in consultation with workers or trade unions Under health and safety, employment and equalities legislation, employers should carry out Covid-19 risk assessments and consult staff or trade unions. Firms should publish the assessment if possible and BEIS said all businesses with more than 50 employees are expected to do so.

