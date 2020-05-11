Tesla chief Elon Musk restarts California factory despite lockdown

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has confirmed the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders. In an afternoon tweet, Mr Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. State law allows a fine of up to 1,000 dollars a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders. The plant in Fremont, south of San Francisco, had been closed since March 23 under orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Early on Monday, the car park was nearly full at the massive plant, which employs 10,000 workers, and transporters were driving away loaded with vehicles that may have been produced before the shutdown. The restart violates orders from Alameda County Health Department, which has deemed the factory a non-essential business that should not open under restrictions intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Alameda County Sheriff Sergeant Ray Kelly said any enforcement of the order would come from Fremont police. Geneva Bosques, Fremont police spokeswoman, said officers would take action at the direction of the county health officer. The Health Department said on Saturday that it was in talks with Tesla to reopen the plant safely. The restart came two days after Tesla sued the county health department seeking to overturn its order, and Mr Musk threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state.

