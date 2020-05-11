Opening of Shanghai Disneyland 'huge risk' for city as China remains on high alert for virus second wave

Disney in Shanghai re-opened on Monday as Wuhan confirmed six new cases of Covid-19 and Shulan north was put back into lockdown.

The first event was meant to be a signal that people here are not only out of lockdown but having fun again.

But the second and third events show China is not out of the woods yet.

And as an indication of just how desperate the Government is to put a lid on this pandemic, a local official in Wuhan was unceremonious sacked for not doing a better job in anti-virus control.

The Disney resort in Shanghai was shut on January 24, the same day Wuhan went into lockdown.

It was the first of Disney’s resorts to close and it follows that it is the first to reopen.

When tickets went on sale, Monday's opening day sold out in three minutes; the rest of the week in under an hour.

An indication of how popular the resort is in China, and how much people are craving the entertainment and distraction a visit to Disney provides.

Initially it’s only running at a fifth of its usual capacity, but that’s still 20,000 people a day.