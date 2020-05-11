Premier League clubs push to play end of the season games at home grounds

Premier League clubs will try to persuade the government to allow them to finish the season using home grounds.

The league had identified up to 10 neutral venues away from populated areas to allay police fears that fans would congregate at their own stadia if teams played home matches.

While it was understood the ‘home and away’ battle had been lost, now the clubs want to push harder to play games where they were originally scheduled, and to protect the integrity of the competition as far as they can.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters told a media briefing on Monday, shortly after clubs met via teleconference that “everyone would prefer to play home and away if at all possible but it’s clear to see some clubs feel more strongly about that than others. It’s an ongoing dialogue, we are in contact with the authorities and representing club views in those discussions.”

Clubs believe their fans will listen to strong messaging and that will dissuade them from turning up to grounds where a game is going on.

The ambition might receive short shrift from Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts, England’s most senior officer in charge of football, who last week told ITV News that any club executive talking about the integrity of the Premier League while tens of thousands of people were dying of Coronavirus should “Get a grip.”

Other significant developments during a wide-ranging meeting was discussion for the first time about ‘curtailment’ if the season can’t be completed.