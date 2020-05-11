Premier League clubs continue Project Restart talks

Premier League clubs met on Monday to discuss Project Restart as they look to get players back to training before matches can recommence.

No top-flight matches have been played in England since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now clubs are working out a plan, under the name Project Restart, to complete the season.

The first hurdle will be to agree a potential timetable on when and where the remaining 92 matches will take place.

A number of clubs have been unhappy with the suggestion that games will be played at neutral stadiums.

Those at risk of relegation, especially, do not want to forfeit their home advantage.

Watford chief executive Scott Duxbury said: “I absolutely accept that we cannot have supporters in the stadium in the present situation, but being unable to play our remaining home games at Vicarage Road, with the familiarity and advantage that brings, could end a small club like Watford’s time in the Premier League.

"Would that be fair?

"Or have any resemblance of sporting integrity?

"Of course not.”