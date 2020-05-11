- ITV Report
Premier League clubs continue Project Restart talks
Premier League clubs met on Monday to discuss Project Restart as they look to get players back to training before matches can recommence.
No top-flight matches have been played in England since March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Now clubs are working out a plan, under the name Project Restart, to complete the season.
The first hurdle will be to agree a potential timetable on when and where the remaining 92 matches will take place.
A number of clubs have been unhappy with the suggestion that games will be played at neutral stadiums.
Those at risk of relegation, especially, do not want to forfeit their home advantage.
Watford chief executive Scott Duxbury said: “I absolutely accept that we cannot have supporters in the stadium in the present situation, but being unable to play our remaining home games at Vicarage Road, with the familiarity and advantage that brings, could end a small club like Watford’s time in the Premier League.
"Would that be fair?
"Or have any resemblance of sporting integrity?
"Of course not.”
Brighton and Aston Villa have also publicly stated they are against playing at neutral grounds, but it is thought up to 12 teams expressed their discontent with the idea at Monday's meeting.
In Germany games will be played behind closed doors but the home and away factor will still remain.
If a manner in which the games can be played is agreed, then it will be upon clubs to put in place sufficient protocol to maintain social distancing during training as they carry out what would be a mini-pre-season.
Club doctors have discussed how this can be done, with testing key to the process.
The fully medical protocol is yet to be completed but will be voted upon later in the week, with Project Restart stating group training needs to begin by May 18.
All players would need to be tested before they could be allowed to train with other players and if they are found to have coronavirus, they will be isolated once more.
A third Brighton player was confirmed to have tested positive on Sunday, a further blow to the resumption of the league programme.
Some clubs doctors have reservations about reconvening at this point and their fears will need to be allayed.
Additionally, there will be discussions on whether VAR should be dumped for the remainder of the campaign to help speed up matches.
Other potential changes could include increasing the number of substitutions teams are permitted per game from three to five.
There would be a severe financial impact if the season is voided, something clubs are aiming to avoid.
FA Chairman Greg Clarke reportedly told the clubs that voiding the season or cancelling relegation is not a satisfactory resolution.
Premier League’s chief executive, Richard Masters, told the select committee of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, that the top flight faces “a £1 billion loss, at least, if we fail to complete season 2019-20”.
Overall, nations have until May 25 to tell governing body Uefa whether they plan to restart or cancel their season.