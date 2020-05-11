Black prosecutor to take over case of fatal shooting of black runner

Georgia’s attorney general has appointed a black district attorney to take over the case of a white father and son charged with killing a black man, making her the third outside prosecutor in a case that has prompted a national outcry over suspicions that race played a role in delaying arrests. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot on February 23 by the men who told police they chased him because they believed he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video. Gregory McMichael and his son Travis were arrested last week, more than two months later, after video of the shooting appeared online and provoked outrage. Federal prosecutors are also considering hate crimes charges, the Justice Department said, which would allow for a separate case in federal court.

Gregory and Travis McMichael Credit: Glynn County Detention Centre/AP

Cobb County district attorney Joyette M Holmes is taking over the case from prosecutor Tom Durden, who the state’s attorney general said asked to be replaced by a prosecutor with a large staff as “this case has grown in size and magnitude”. Ms Holmes is based in Atlanta, more than 300 miles from the coastal Georgia community in Glynn County where the shooting happened. “District attorney Holmes is a respected attorney with experience, both as a lawyer and a judge,” said state attorney general Chris Carr, a Republican. “And the Cobb County District Attorney’s office has the resources, personnel and experience to lead this prosecution and ensure justice is done.” Ms Holmes served for four years a magistrate judge in suburban Cobb County before governor Brian Kemp appointed her to fill the vacant district attorney’s position last July. According to the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Council, she is one of only seven black district attorneys in the state. A lawyer for Mr Arbery’s father Marcus applauded the appointment of a new lead prosecutor. “In order for justice to be carried out both effectively and appropriately in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, it is imperative that the special prosecutor has no affiliation with the south-east Georgia legal or law enforcement communities,” Benjamin Crump said in a statement. He asked that Ms Holmes “be zealous in her search for justice”. The McMichaels were not arrested until after the video became public and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to look into the killing.

Protests against the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery Credit: John Bazemore/AP