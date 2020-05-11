UK coronavirus death toll rises to 32,065 as further 210 deaths confirmed

Monday's figures from NHS England show that a further 3,964 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 10 - which, together with the total figure of 33,021 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK is just under 37,000.

This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24 (and which had been registered up to May 2), according to the Office for National Statistics.

But the number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK currently stands at 33,021.

The latest figures from the Department of Health show that a total of 32,065 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, up by 210 from 31,855 the day before.

NHS England has announced 209 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,359.

Of the 209 new deaths announced:

- 45 occurred on May 10

- 76 occurred on May 9

- 18 occurred on May 8

The figures also show 39 of the new deaths took place between May 1 and May 7, 29 took place in April, while the remaining two deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 18.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago. This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 886.

Public Health Wales said a total of 1,116 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, an increase of five on Sunday's figures.

A further 124 people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Wales to 11,468.

A total of 1,862 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by five from 1,857 on Sunday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

She said 13,627 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland, a rise of 141 from 13,486 the day before.

There are 1,453 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, down 31 from 1,484 the previous day, Ms Sturgeon added.

Of these patients, 80 are in intensive care, a fall of two.