Boris Johnson's omission could 'cause huge problems for Wales'

Words matter, arguably right now more than ever, so when the PM says “you can drive to other destinations” it is worth making it clear he is referring to England.

Why? Well, because driving to “other destinations” for exercise in Wales is illegal.

This omission I’m told has the potential to “cause huge problems in Wales”, where the law on exercise has not changed and prevents people from doing exercise outside their local area.

What Welsh politicians fear is people illegally travelling from England in large numbers to visit Welsh beauty spots.

Snowdonia or the Brecon Beacons are easily accessible but not right now

First Minister Mark Drakeford said tonight: “Our advice has not changed in Wales. Wherever you can you should stay at home.

"If you need to leave home for work, exercise or shopping, you should stay local and stay alert. Coronavirus has not gone away.”