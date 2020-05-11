Why can I go to work but not see my family? Coronavirus Q&A: Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick answers your questions

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick answered questions from ITV viewers looking for clarity in the latest government coronavirus measures.

Mr Jenrick took part in ITV's weekly Coronavirus Q&A, taking questions on whether people can meet up with friends and family, their employment rights and why children are being allowed back to school before MPs go back to work.

Jackie: Why can I sit in the park or go to work but not see my close family?

"The guidance we are publishing today will say that, from Wednesday you are able to go outside more often, so you're not limited to just once a day.

"And when you go to the park or other public spaces you can sit on a bench or lie on the grass and speak to somebody outside of your household, it's just one other person, and you should be two metres apart.

"I appreciate it's frustrating for some that they can't go to a family member's home and sit in the garden there, or even enter the home, but this is just the first phase, we hope, if we can keep the infection under control, we may be able to ease even further in the weeks ahead. But this is a first step in the right direction of making life easier and enabling people to have a bit more contact with people outside of their households."

Asked why parks and not people's gardens, Mr Jenrick replied: "Well, we're chosen to do it in parks because they're public, open spaces.

"We don't think they'll be very much bending of the rules in public spaces.

"And it enables people to have some exercise, take their kids and other members of their household out.

"And if they do come into contact with somebody who they know they are able to stop, even sit down and have a conversation with them, as long as it's socially distanced.

"It isn't something as pre-planned or something that brings them into contact as much as going to a close family member or friend's house, sitting in the garden, having lunch, having a cup of coffee in the garden.

"That is something we would like to see, but it's going to take some time before we get to that.

"It may be possible in the next phase.

Marjiem: We live in Frinton-on-Sea and we are now expecting that hundreds of people will be flocking here the beach. That puts our area more at risk.

"Applying common sense is absolutely critical for this and so far people have generally adhered to the guidelines and shown personally responsibility.

"And that's critical, because if people keep doing that then we can keep that rate of infection under control, control the virus and enable us to move forward to the next phase, a further opening up of the economy and of our everyday lives.

"We're saying to people, they can get in their car, with people from their own household, go for a drive, perhaps into the countryside perhaps to the local beach and go for a walk.

"But when they're there they should social distance.

"They shouldn't come into close proximity with other people, they shouldn't congregate, but they can get that bit of fresh air.

"And that's important because if you remember the lockdown has affected all of us, but not all of use equally.

"Many people have been in cramped accommodation, in flats, perhaps with kids, and will really welcome the opportunity to get out into the countryside or to the beaches.

"But they've got to behave responsibly if that's going to be sustainable.

"We are providing advice to councils on how they can manage some of those outdoor spaces particularly beaches and ensure people do follow those rules."

But can people take day trips to beaches further a field? Mr Jenrick said: "There is no limit on how far you can travel."

He continued: "Obviously we think it's highly unlikely given that you won't be able to stay for the moment in hotels or B&Bs that people will travel very long distances but we haven't put a time limit on it, that will be up to people's discretion how they want to travel."