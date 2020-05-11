Why figuring out how many people in the UK have coronavirus is such a difficult question

How many people in the UK have Covid-19?

Such a simple question, but one for which we haven’t had an answer - until now.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has just published preliminary results from its survey of Covid-19 infection in a random sample of English households.

They’ve sampled 7,087 individuals so far and estimate that just 0.24% of the population have Covid-19.

Equivalent to 136,000 people in England.

They used a test that only detects the presence of the virus, not antibodies to it - so it only tells us how many people have an active, or very recent infection.

But it remains the first snap-shot we’ve had.