Business Secretary Alok Sharma leads Tuesday's coronavirus briefing

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is leading Tuesday's coronavirus briefing.

He is joined by NHS England Medical Director Professor Stephen Powis and Health and Safety Executive CEO Sarah Albon.

It comes as the chancellor announced the coronavirus job retention scheme, which paid furloughed staff 80% of their wages, has been extended to the end of October - but with scaled back support from the taxpayer.

The scheme will now expect employers to share the burden with the government from August, Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday.

After July employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time, and the government will ask firms to "start sharing, with the government, the costs of paying people’s salaries".

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people in England who could not work from home to return to work.

But there has been criticism from trade unions and opposition MPs who say people are being asked to go back to work without giving employers time to put proper coronavirus safety measures in place.

Measures for making workplaces including offices, construction sites and factories “Covid-19 secure” were outlined by the government on Tuesday.

Under health and safety, employment and equalities legislation, employers should carry out Covid-19 risk assessments and consult staff or trade unions.

Firms should publish the assessment if possible and BEIS said all businesses with more than 50 employees were expected to do so.