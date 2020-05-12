Donald Trump storms out of press conference

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his White House news conference on Monday after combative exchanges with two reporters. Weijia Jiang of CBS asked Mr Trump why he was placing so much emphasis on the amount of coronavirus tests that have been conducted in the United States. “Why does that matter?” Ms Jiang asked. “Why is this a global competition to you if everyday Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day?”

The clash took place during a coronavirus briefing in the White House Rose Garden Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Mr Trump replied that “they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me. Ask China that question.” He called for another question, and there was no immediate response. “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically?” Ms Jiang asked. Ms Jiang, who has worked for CBS News since 2015, was born in Xiamen, China, and emigrated to the United States with her family aged two. Mr Trump said he would say that to “anyone who asks a nasty question”. “It’s not a nasty question,” Ms Jiang said. “Why does that matter?”

