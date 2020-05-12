Expert warns premature US lockdown exit could have ‘really serious’ consequences

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks remotely to the Senate. Credit: AP

America's top infectious disease expert has warned there could be "really serious” consequences if officials lift stay-at-home orders too quickly. Dr Anthony Fauci's evidence before a Senate committee came as more than two dozen US states began to lift their lockdowns as a first step towards economic recovery. Dr Fauci and other experts gave evidence by video from their homes stressing that the danger from the pandemic still persists and opening up too soon could "turn the clock back". President Donald Trump is praising states that are reopening after the prolonged lockdown aimed at controlling the virus’s spread.

Dr Anthony Fauci Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

But more Covid-19 infections are inevitable as people again start gathering, Dr Fauci told the senators. He said it would depend on how prepared communities are to stamp out those clusters as to how bad the rebound could be. “There is no doubt, even under the best of circumstances, when you pull back on mitigation you will see some cases appear,” Dr Fauci said. And if there is a rush to reopen without following guidelines, “my concern is we will start to see little spikes that might turn into outbreaks,” he said. “The consequences could be really serious.”

In fact, he said opening too soon “could turn the clock back”, and that not only would cause “some suffering and death that could be avoided, but could even set you back on the road to try to get economic recovery". Lamar Alexander, a Republican chairman of the committee, said as the hearing opened that “what our country has done so far in testing is impressive, but not nearly enough”. Worldwide, the virus has infected nearly 4.2 million people and killed over 287,000, more than 80,000 in the US alone.

President Donald Trump Credit: Alex Brandon/AP