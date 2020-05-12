India faces fresh lockdown measures as Prime Minister Modi announces £220 billion coronavirus economic package

A special economic package to help businesses severely affected by the coronavirus lockdown, has been announced by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, the PM said the stimulus package will play an important role in helping businesses become "self-reliant" during the Covid-19 economic crisis.

"We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before," Mr Modi said.

"This is definitely unimaginable for mankind.

"It is unprecedented.

"But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus.

"We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward," Mr Modi said in his fifth address to the nation following the Covid-19 outbreak.