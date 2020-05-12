Outsourcing giant Interserve targeted by cyber security attack

A construction and support services group has fallen victim to a cyber security attack.

Outsourcing giant Interserve, which recently supported the NHS in building Birmingham’s Nightingale Hospital, said “some” of its services may be affected.

In a statement, the firm said: “Interserve was the target of a cyber security attack earlier this month.

“Interserve is working closely with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Strategic Incident Response teams to investigate, contain and remedy the situation. This will take some time and some operational services may be affected.

“Interserve has informed the Information Commissioner (ICO) of the incident.

“We will provide further updates when appropriate. Interserve’s employees, former employees, clients and suppliers are requested to exercise heightened vigilance during this time.”