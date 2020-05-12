Ministers to issue safety guidance on re-opening public transport

Ministers are to set out guidance on how people can travel safely on public transport as the coronavirus lockdown begins to ease. Boris Johnson has said he does not expect a sudden “flood” of people heading back to work following the publication of the Government’s “road map” for lifting the restrictions. However the Prime Minister has made clear he wants those who cannot work from home to start returning to their workplaces from Wednesday. It prompted a barrage of questions as to how it could be achieved amid warnings the Government is watering down its clear “stay home” message.

Boris Johnson has said he does not expect a ‘flood’ of people returning to work Credit: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing St/PA

The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland made clear they were not yet ready to follow the Government at Westminster in beginning to relax the controls. Speaking at the daily No 10 press briefing on Monday, Mr Johnson said the measures – including allowing unlimited outdoor exercise – were just “baby steps”. He warned that the Government stood ready to reimpose controls if there was any sign of the transmission rate of the virus picking up again. The TUC meanwhile has welcomed the publication of Government guidance on how workplaces can be made “Covid-secure” as they re-open. Employers – including factories and construction sites – will be required to carry out a risk assessment before they can resume. It followed criticism by unions that Mr Johnson had issued his return-to-work call in his broadcast on Sunday without explaining how it could be safely achieved.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady has welcomed guidance on re-opening workplaces Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said the new guidance was a “step in the right direction”. “After the confusion of the last few days working people will only feel confident if government and employers act now to make safer working a reality in every workplace,” she said. “Getting this right is in the national interest. If rogue employers cut corners it puts us all at risk of another spike in infections.” Her comments were echoed by CBI director general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn who said: “Safety is at the heart of business thinking. “Unless people feel safe, employees won’t return, customers will stay away and the restart will falter, harming livelihoods and public services. “This guidance will help. It gives firms a clearer picture of how to reopen safely and gradually.” The next key step for ministers will be to set out how people returning to their jobs can travel to them.

A sparsely-filled District Line carriage on London Underground Credit: Martin Keene/PA