Ministers urged to reject proposals for cuts to foot ‘£300bn’ Covid-19 bill

Labour has urged Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to reject public sector spending cuts as a way of paying off the cost of the coronavirus crisis following reports that measures including tax hikes and a pay freeze are being considered.

The Daily Telegraph said that a Treasury document estimated the UK’s deficit could reach £337 billion this year because of the pandemic, compared to the forecast £55 billion in March’s Budget.

It said the assessment, drawn up for the Chancellor and dated May 5, warned that to fill such a gap in the public finances through tax revenue rises would be “very challenging without breaking the tax lock”.

The paper said measures including income tax hikes, a two-year public sector pay freeze and the end of the triple lock on pensions may be required to fund the debt.

The document is said to state: “To fill a gap this size (in the public finances) through tax revenue risers would be very challenging without breaking the tax lock.

“To raise fiscally significant amounts, we would either have to increase rates/thresholds in one of the broad-based taxes (IT, NICS, VAT, CT) or reform one of the biggest tax reliefs (e.g. pensions tax).”