Police open to finishing Premier League season at home grounds after all

The Premier League’s campaign to scrap the plan for neutral venues appears to have been successful. Sources say the country’s top football police officer Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts has softened his stance on insisting that behind closed doors matches to finish the season are not played at home grounds.

Officials from the police, Premier League, the government and stadium safety groups met on Monday night and it seems Roberts was persuaded that playing in home stadia was not necessarily a public health or security risk.

Roberts hinted at a U-turn in a statement, saying “…we will be jointly exploring a range of options to identify a way forward, which minimises any risks to public safety and unnecessary pressure on public services, but facilitates a sensible restart to the season, to support the economic and morale benefits associated with the sport.”