Queen leads Royal Family tributes to nurses across the world battling coronavirus

The Queen has led tributes to nurses all over the world as members of the Royal Family spoke to healthcare workers in the UK and seven Commonwealth countries. The joint phone and video calls were made to mark International Nurses’ Day on Tuesday. The Royal Family released a video of the conversations and they spoke about the vital role the profession is currently playing as the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe.

It’s believed to be the first time Buckingham Palace has released the audio of a conversation the Queen has had by phone. “This is rather an important day” for nurses, the Queen says on her phone call, “because they have obviously had a very important part to play recently”. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall spoke of their thanks and Camilla singled out the nurses in the Royal Naval Medical Service and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s charity. She has connections with both organisations.

Prince Charles said: “My family and I want to join in the chorus of thank yous to nursing and midwifery staff all over the country and indeed the world”. Camilla said: “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

