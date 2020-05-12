'They are my heroes' - ICU nurses thank colleagues after surviving coronavirus

Nurses have been at the coronavirus frontline since the outbreak took hold in the UK.

And it is not just the public they have been caring for.

With NHS workers so vulnerable to Covid-19, they have often been called on to treat their colleagues.

Millie Magadlela, a NHS nurse for 39 years, was given a round of applause when she was discharged from the intensive care unit (ICU) the University Hospital of North Tees, the hospital where she works after being treated for Covid-19.

"When I went out I saw all these people they were clapping and showing support and love to me," she told ITV News.