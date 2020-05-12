Trump campaign fundraising slows for second straight month

President Donald Trump’s fundraising pace slowed slightly for the second straight month as the US reeled from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Republican National Committee and Mr Trump’s reelection campaign announced on Monday they had raised more than $61.7 million (£50.08 million) in April.

It brings Mr Trump’s total haul for the election cycle to more than $742 million (£602.28 million). The figure is $288 million (£233.77 million) more than the Obama re-election effort had at this same point, the campaign and the RNC said in a joint statement.

The campaign raised $63 million (£51.14 million) in March, down from the $86 million (£69.81 million) raised in February.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that the April haul shows the president’s “consistent record of unprecedented action is met with overwhelming enthusiasm and support”.