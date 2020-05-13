PM pledges £600 million to help care homes after Starmer accuses him of being 'too slow' to protect residents

Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's handling of the outbreak in care homes. Credit: PA

The prime minister has pledged an extra £600 million to slow coronavirus infections in care homes after Sir Keir Starmer said he had been "too slow" to protect residents. Boris Johnson announced the extra funding as he was grilled by the Labour leader at PMQs over the "epidemic" in care homes which has caused "three times" as many deaths in such locations compared to the average for normal times. "This year the number of deaths in care homes for April was a staggering 26,000 – that’s three times the average," Sir Keir said.

The PM admitted there “is much more to do but we are making progress” on reducing the pandemic in care homes, but claimed an "action plan" was causing a "substantial reduction" in the number of deaths. Sir Keir suggested coronavirus had been seeded into care homes by hospitals, early on in the crisis.

The Labour leader, quoting a cardiologist, said: "We discharged known, suspected and unknown cases into care homes which were unprepared with no formal warning that patients were infected, no testing available and no PPE to prevent transmission. We actively seeded this into the very population that as most vulnerable. “Does the Prime Minister accept that the cardiologist is right about this?” Mr Johnson denied this was the case and hit back, claiming the number of discharges from hospitals into care homes went down in March and April. “And we had a system of testing people going into care homes and that testing is now being ramped up," he said. Sir Keir also suggested the government had been naive when it came to care homes. During PMQs, he quoted the government’s own official advice from early March, which said: “It remains very unlikely that people receiving care in a care home will become infected.” Mr Johnson said "it wasn’t true the advice said that", however that claim has been shown to be false, as demonstrated below by ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand.

