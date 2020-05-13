Back in action: Golf, fishing and other sports restart as lockdown restrictions eased

The use of outdoor basketball courts (top left), fishing (bottom left) and golf (right) are allowed to take place under the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England. Credit: PA

People in England are allowed to play certain outdoor sports as the Government eases some of the coronavirus lockdown measures. From Wednesday, rules have been relaxed to allow people to use outdoor sports courts or facilities, such as a tennis, basketball courts or golf courses - all with members of your household, or with one other person while staying two metres apart. Other outdoor activities such as fishing, open water swimming and water sports are allowed under the forms of outdoor activities which fall under the new guidelines.

Golfers are back in the swing of things in Surrey. Credit: PA

The new guidelines were met with some confusion by the Llanymynech Golf Club, which straddles the English and Welsh border. The 18 hole course is split between the counties of Powys in Wales and Shropshire in England but has opened for golfers on Wednesday.

ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman at Nuneaton's tennis courts as lockdown restrictions ease in England

England and Wales have differing restrictions when it comes to the coronavirus lockdown, with Wales still urging people to stay at home. The course was reportedly looking to seek clarification on whether it was allowed to open, but revealed in a statement it would be opening to customers.

Golfers at Llanymynech Golf Club, Oswestry, where the course crosses the border of England and Wales. The course faces uncertainty as lockdown restrictions on golf are lifted in England from today, but remain in force in Wales. Credit: PA

On Tuesday, the club announced: “We have many difficult decisions to make as a golf club in order just to survive without having to deal with governing bodies that fail to agree on suitable, sensible guidelines that not only protect the public, but the very existence of sporting clubs." Fifteen of the holes are in Wales, with two in England and one which crosses both countries. The Welsh government has told people in England not to travel across the border for exercise.

University basketball player Sean Trumper trains himself on an empty multi-sport court in Bethersden, Kent, ahead of the lifting of lockdown restrictions on some leisure activities. Credit: PA

First minister Mark Drakeford said police forces in Wales have the power to fine people making non-essential trips and that includes those travelling from England to Wales. Despite the relaxation of lockdown restrictions in England, not all sports are able to resume as the Government encourages social distancing to remain in place.

A man fishes near Ashtead, Surrey, on the first day of lifting of lockdown restrictions on leisure activities. Credit: PA

Under the current lockdown restrictions, people are not able to exercise in an indoor sports court, gym or leisure centre, or go swimming in a public pool. Outdoor gyms and playgrounds still remain out of use while football and other team games cannot take place due to the lack of social distancing.