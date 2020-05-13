Coronavirus: Money raised for railway worker who died after being spat on

More than £10,000 has been raised for the family of a railway ticket office worker who died with coronavirus after being spat at while on duty.

Belly Mujinga, who had an 11-year-old daughter, was on the concourse of Victoria station in London when a member of the public who said he had Covid-19 spat and coughed at her and a colleague.

Both women fell ill with the virus, and Ms Mujinga died in hospital in Barnet 11 days after the attack on April 5.

A fundraising page for Ms Mujinga’s family has surpassed its £1,000 target and stood at £10,300 as of the early hours of Wednesday.