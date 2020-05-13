Vladimir Putin's popularity plummets due to ineffective coronavirus response in Russia

When the bells tolled for the start of 2020 Vladimir Putin probably saw a glorious decade ahead.

Putin's grip on office was as secure as ever so much so he felt confident enough to ask the electorate to allow him stay in power beyond his allocated term.

By now there should have been a vote which would change the constitution keeping Russia’s fourth president in the Kremlin beyond 2024.

Coronavirus, however, has changed all that.

The vote didn’t take place and the president is facing plummeting popularity.