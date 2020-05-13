Harry Dunn's family's spokesperson to lodge complaint over ‘distress caused’ in Interpol Red Notice saga

Harry Dunn died in August after he was involved in a crash. Credit: PA

The parents of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn have said they are "livid" over a police forces's comments on a reported Interpol Red Notice issued for their son’s alleged killer. The spokesperson for Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn is lodging a formal complaint against Northamptonshire Police after accusing them of “causing enormous distress” to the teenager’s parents. Ms Charles and Mr Dunn said they are "furious" at Northamptonshire Police after the force said “at no point” had it informed their spokesperson Radd Seiger that the notice had been sent out. An e-mail reportedly sent by the force addressed to Mr Seiger said Anne Sacoolas was “wanted internationally” and “the wanted circulations should be enacted” should she leave the US.

The family have described the statement as “pathetic” and “unprofessional” Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA

Ms Charles and Mr Dunn said their lawyers had explained to them that the e-mail meant an Interpol Red Notice was issued for Ms Sacoolas. Mr Seiger said he had responded to the original e-mail, telling the force he would be informing the parents that a Red Notice had been issued. But in a statement issued on Wednesday, the force said: “We wish to make it absolutely clear that, at no point, has Northamptonshire Police informed the family spokesperson for the Dunns, Radd Seiger, that an Interpol Red Notice has been issued in respect of Mrs Anne Sacoolas.

Anne Sacoolas has been issued with an Interpol Red Notice. Credit: ITV News

“Given that this remains a live case it would be inappropriate to comment further. "However, Northamptonshire Police continues to support the Dunn family at this difficult time.” In its statement, the force did not specify what exact action had been taken in respect of the suspect. The 19-year-old’s parents said the statement was “unprofessional” and “pathetic”. Mr Seiger said he would be making a formal complaint to Chief Constable Nick Adderley’s boss, Chief and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold on Wednesday evening.

Anne Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to the US. Credit: PA

Mr Dunn was killed when his motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base in Northamptonshire on August 27 last year. Ms Sacoolas, 42, the wife of a US intelligence official based at RAF Croughton, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country. She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in January – a move the State Department has since described as “final”. Reacting to Northamptonshire Police’s statement, Ms Charles and Mr Dunn said: “Why have they done this? “The first we learned of this statement was from reading tweets in the media.

"Radd was busy on other things and it hit us like a bolt of lightning, out of the blue. “We are both suffering terribly at the moment from stress and anxiety. We panicked and didn’t know what to do. “The damage was done and we are livid, furious at Northamptonshire Police for doing what they did. “How unprofessional of them and for whoever made them attempt this pathetic correction. “Our lawyers and Radd have explained to us that the words from Northamptonshire Police mean that a Red Notice was circulated. “These people are clearly trying to attack Radd and therefore us. "He is our friend. "He is our neighbour.”

