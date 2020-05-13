England footballer Dele Alli attacked and held at knifepoint during robbery at home

England footballer Dele Alli was punched in the face and held at knifepoint when armed raiders broke into his home and stole jewellery.

Tottenham midfielder Alli was punched in the mouth by two masked intruders armed with knives and ordered to hand over valuables, The Sun reported.

The paper said that 24-year-old Alli was playing pool with his brother and his girlfriend at his home in Hadley Wood, in north-east London, in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the incident happened.

The two robbers fled with two of his watches and jewellery belonging to his girlfriend, model Ruby Mae, it added.

The two couples are reported to be spending lockdown at the footballer's home.

Alli described the ordeal as a “horrible experience”.

He tweeted: “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”