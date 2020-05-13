Family and school pay tribute to ‘superb’ teacher after Covid-19 death

Tributes have poured in for a “superb and generous” science teacher who died after contracting Covid-19.

Dr Douval Thompson-Davis, 59, from Greenford, London, tested positive for the virus while he was in hospital being treated for a muscle tear in his arm.

His cousin, Ade Daramy, 65, a journalist from The Gambia, said the news came as a “red flag” for the family, as Dr Thompson-Davis suffered kidney problems and they knew people with underlying health conditions were susceptible to the illness.

Their worst nightmares were realised when Dr Thompson-Davis died with coronavirus on Monday May 4, nearly a month after being admitted to hospital.

“The family were not allowed in to see him but the hospital staff put the phone to his ear and they sang songs to him and reminisced with him,” Mr Daramy said.

Dr Thompson-Davis was born in Homerton Hospital, London, in 1960 before he and his family moved to Sierra Leone.