Gerry Adams' historic prison escape convictions overturned by Supreme Court

Gerry Adams was the former leader of Sinn Fein. Credit: PA

Gerry Adams’ historic convictions for attempting to escape from prison in the 1970s have been overturned. The former Sinn Fein leader claimed his two 1975 convictions were unsafe because his detention at Maze Prison in Northern Ireland was not “personally considered” by a senior government minister. Mr Adams, 71, attempted to escape from the Maze – also known as Long Kesh internment camp – on Christmas Eve 1973 and again in July 1974. He was later sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years.

A stock picture of watch towers on the remnants of the former H Block Maze prison at Long Kesh near Lisburn Northern Ireland. Credit: PA

At a hearing in November, lawyers for Mr Adams argued that, because the interim custody order (ICO) used to initially detain him in July 1973 was not authorised by the then-secretary of state for Northern Ireland Willie Whitelaw, his detention was unlawful and his convictions should be overturned. Announcing the Supreme Court’s judgment at a remote hearing on Wednesday, Lord Kerr – the former Lord Chief Justice of Northern Ireland – said the court had unanimously allowed Mr Adams’ appeal and had quashed his convictions. The judge said Mr Adams’ detention was unlawful because it had not been “considered personally” by Mr Whitelaw.

Willie Whitelaw was secretary of state at the time Credit: PA

Lord Kerr said: “The making of the ICO in respect of the appellant was invalid since the secretary of state had not himself considered it. “In consequence, Mr Adams’ detention was unlawful, hence his convictions of attempting to escape from lawful custody were, likewise, unlawful.” Lord Kerr added: “The appeal is therefore allowed and his convictions are quashed.” The judge explained that Mr Adams had been detained under an ICO made under the Detention of Terrorists (Northern Ireland) Order 1972 and that “such an order could be made where the secretary of state considered that an individual was involved in terrorism”. Mr Adams has consistently denied being a member of the IRA. In the court’s written judgment, Lord Kerr said the power to make such an order was “a momentous one”, describing it as “a power to detain without trial and potentially for a limitless period”. He added: “This provides an insight into Parliament’s intention and that the intention was that such a crucial decision should be made by the secretary of state.”