Robert Jenrick leads government's daily coronavirus press conference as lockdown is eased in England

Robert Jenrick is leading the government's daily coronavirus press conference, on the day some lockdown restrictions were lifted in England. The housing secretary is speaking alongside England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries. The pair are expected to talk about the UK's growing coronavirus death toll, the situation in care homes, testing, and the various lockdown restrictions which have been lifted in England, as well as more minor changes across the rest of the UK. In England, along with "unlimited" time outdoors, an encouragement to return to work, and the opening of garden centres, various Covid-19 mitigating measures have been lifted, including the reopening of the housing market. It is believed Mr Jenrick, at the press conference, will provide more detail on how house viewings and estate agent visits can be made safe.

The market has been unlocked to enable buyers and renters to complete purchases and view properties in person - while visiting estate agents, developer sales offices or show homes will also all be allowed. The government estimates more than 450,000 buyers and renters have been unable to progress their plans to move house since lockdown measures were introduced in March and experts say there is £82 billion worth of demand in the market. Housing Secretary Jenrick on Tueaday said the government’s plan “will enable people to move home safely, covering each aspect of the sales and letting process from viewings to removals”.

Robert Jenrick is speaking alongside Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer for England. Credit: 10 Downing Street

But the policy has since come in for criticism, with many questioning why it is safe to view a stranger's property, with a view to buying it, but it is not safe to visit a friend's house. The changes to lockdown in England come as the coronavirus death toll in the UK rose to at least 33,186 after a further 494 deaths were reported on Wednesday. Many of these deaths are believed to have taken place in care homes, with Sir Keir Starmer earlier saying at PMQs that care home deaths for April were "three times" the average for normal times. Responding to criticism, Boris Johnson pledged £600 million to help facilities stop the spread of the virus. Only 87,063 tests took place on Tuesday, May 12, short of the 100,000 daily target.