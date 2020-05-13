Government sets up task forces to plan safe reopening of pubs, salons, places of worship and more

The government has set up five ministerial-led task forces looking at how to safely reopen pubs, salons and other industries closed due to coronavirus.

The task forces - which will be "crucial" to boosting the economy - will look at developing "new Covid-19 secure guidelines" to reopen businesses where loser contact between people is unavoidable.

On Wednesday the government altered lockdown in England by allowing "unlimited" outdoor time and encouraging people to return to work, but with a recession looming ministers are eager to move forward to 'Step two' and 'Step three' of easing lockdown, which would see a further opening of industries.

The government hopes it can move to step two of relaxing lockdown no earlier than June 1, when non-essential retail shops will be able to in reopen in "phases".