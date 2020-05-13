Bank of England's Andrew Bailey explains how he is helping the government avoid austerity

Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has told ITV's Peston show that one of the main purposes of the Bank buying £200bn of government debt - and probably more over the course of the Covid19 crisis - is to "spread the cost of this thing to society" and help the government avoid a return to austerity.

ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston asked Bailey if the government would have to return to austerity and make spending cuts because of the hundreds of billions of debts being accumulated by the Treasury through its many schemes to limit the harm to our prosperity of the coronavirus epidemic.

Bailey told Peston: "There are choices, and I hope those choices will be looked at very seriously.

"I think, one of the reasons that the Bank of England [which is] obviously acquiring a much larger stock of Government debt than [in] the financial crisis of 10, 12 years ago would have been imagined is what we can do, providing, you know, the overall credibility of the framework remains in place, and the independence of the Bank is very important to that point...