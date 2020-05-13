How has the housing market changed since lockdown started?

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

As part of the coronavirus lockdown easing in England, the housing market is once again back up and running after two months. Those looking to buy will once again be permitted to in England, albeit on a property scene having to adapt to a new world. Needless to say, there is still plenty of uncertainty in any industry restarting after being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there is plenty of optimism that things can return to normal after people were stopped from moving during the lockdown period. A complete freeze within the industry means prices have not gone up or down over the past two months, according to those ITV News has spoken to.

estate agents had to close for the lockdown period. Credit: PA

"The housing market has essentially been paused for the past two months," Mark Hayward, Chief Executive of NAEA Propertymark told ITV News. "The marketplace was strong before lockdown and we are only just tentatively getting going again following the lockdown. "The early signs suggest that there is still considerable consumer interest.” Prices have not lowered as the market has been unable to move, while the economy has struggled. Even though the economy as a whole looks set to go into a recession, interest in new properties looks high. "The first quarter of the year was exceptionally busy for us - the best for some years," John Williams from Brennan Ayre O'Neill LLP Chartered Surveyors told ITV News. "So the rapid onset of Covid and lockdown of the market in late March was something of an emergency stop. "Despite that, interest levels were surprising buoyant during the lockdown period and have led to a large backlog of Market Appraisals and Viewings that now need dealing with."

Many buyers are back on the market, with purchases having been halted. "We have seen a small number of people back out of transactions (but perhaps less than we might have anticipated) and currently we don't think we will have any difficulty in re-selling the properties where this has happened," Mr Williams says. Estate agents are expecting a busy period as they look to breathe life back into the market. “There would seem to be a large number of prospective buyers expressing interest but of course agents and consumers need to be very mindful of how to go about viewing and moving properties safely given the new government guidance," Mr Hayward explains. Practices have been adjusted to ensure the safety of all parties involved in the market. The government says estate agents are able to visit to take photos and videos of the property, for those who want to sell. Initial viewings for buyers should be done virtually wherever possible, it advised. For a physical viewing, you can only take members of the same household – and the number of people accompanying you should be kept to a minimum.

Buyers can try once again. Credit: PA

House hunters are advised by the Government to avoid touching surfaces during viewings, wash their hands regularly, and bring their own hand sanitiser. Additionally, it is recommended that sellers are not at home during viewings and that they should allow access to handwashing facilities and ideally separate towels or paper towels. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick defended the Government’s policies to restart the housing market in England. “People have asked why would they be able to look around a stranger’s home but not visit their parents or loved ones at home? “I understand why this may seem confusing at first glance, especially when people have been separated from their loved ones for so long.” It is hoped the furloughing scheme will ensure there will be no dramatic drop off when it comes to house purchases. Mr Williams said: "Based on the interest levels we currently have we are expecting the market to regain pace quite quickly. "The one caveat to that would be how the wider economy performs. "The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme appears to have helped considerably in this regard but clearly some industries have been particularly badly affected by Covid. "A significant rise in unemployment in those areas exposed to such industries could easily affect local markets." There is cautious optimism in the industry but like with everything else related to getting back to normal there is plenty of trepidation.