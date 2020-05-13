'It's been very hard': Families enjoy emotional - but socially distant - reunions as lockdown eased

After weeks without seeing loved ones, people in England can once again meet up with friends and family as long as they keep their distance.

Parks and open spaces will witness many reunions in the coming weeks as lockdown is eased.

In Wakefield, Sue Sheppard met her daughter for the first time in weeks, only having calls and text to stay in touch in the meantime.

"It's been very hard," Sue told ITV News. "You do miss them."

Tears were shed when mother and daughter met up in a park on Wednesday, even if Sue's dog ignored social distancing rules.

Shelley Hanslip, Sue's daughter, said: "It's good for me to know my mum's OK, to see her face-to-face and know she's OK.

"It's good for me, too, I need to see her as well and hopefully, going forward we will be able to keep doing this."

The scenes were replicated about the country as families met up, with grandparents and grandchildren reunited.

All these things were taken for granted before but no longer, people enter the new normal.