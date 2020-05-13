Judge baulks at rubber-stamping Flynn case dismissal

A US federal judge has said he will not immediately rule on the Justice Department’s decision to dismiss its criminal case against former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said he would instead let outside individuals and groups weigh in with their opinions. The move suggests Judge Sullivan is not inclined to automatically rubber-stamp the department’s dismissal of the Flynn prosecution.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support for Michael Flynn before the Justice Department dropped its case against the former national security adviser Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

Mr Flynn pleaded guilty, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, to lying to the FBI about conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential transition period. But the Justice Department said last week the FBI had no basis to question Mr Flynn in the first place, and that statements he made in the FBI interview were not material to the broader counter-intelligence investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign. It said dismissing the case was in the interests of justice. This came after Mr Trump tweeted his support for his former adviser, saying: “What happened to General Michael Flynn, a war hero, should never be allowed to happen to a citizen of the United States again!”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.