Puberty can be a ruff time for dogs too – study

Humans are not alone in going through the emotional rollercoaster of puberty.

UK scientists have found dogs endure a similar phase during adolescence at around eight months of age.

They warn that puberty can be a vulnerable time for dogs, especially if they are rehomed at this age.

Study leader Dr Lucy Asher, a senior lecturer in precision animal science at Newcastle University’s School of Natural and Environmental Sciences, said: “This is a very important time in a dog’s life.

“This is when dogs are often rehomed because they are no longer a cute little puppy and suddenly, their owners find they are more challenging and they can no longer control them or train them.

“But as with human teenage children, owners need to be aware that their dog is going through a phase and it will pass.”